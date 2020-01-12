First day of regatta saw smooth sailing

People from all over the country came to The Villages for a weekend filled with sailing.
RC Model yacht sailing,
that is.
The Villages Model Yacht Squadron had the first day of a two-day regatta on Saturday at Ashland Pond in the Village of Lynnhaven.
Dozens of RC boats sat on the water, zipping around buoys and cutting mini wakes.
The wind blew strongly, which is more favorable than still air. The model sails whipped loudly and carried back to shore, causing everyone to raise their voices to be heard.
