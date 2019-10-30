Fire engine named for beloved mechanic

One of Dean Matthews’ fondest memories of his father, Marty Matthews, was when Marty first taught Dean to drive a fire engine. “There’s no words for it,” Dean said. “You can’t explain the feeling. It was a lifelong dream for me. It’s an experience you cherish the first time, because it’s never the same after that.” It was 1978. The engine was a 1971 Ford tilt cab built by Young Fire Equipment in Lancaster, New York. Marty passed away on March 6, a few months shy of his 80th birthday. Saturday, The Villages Public Safety Department, where he worked during the last years of his life, dedicated a new fire engine named “Marty” in his honor. After the truck was dedicated, Dean and firefighters pushed Marty into its new home in Station 47.
