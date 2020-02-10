Fine arts show at Laurel Manor offers something for everyone

Eleanor Green couldn’t believe her luck. She’s been shopping at retail stores with the aim to decorate a newly added space in her home, but nothing had really called to her yet.
That is until Saturday morning, when she dropped by Laurel Manor Recreation Center, which was hosting the Visual Arts Association Fine Arts Show.
Clarinet Connexion played music in the lobby as art lovers browsed the works of more than 65 artists who exhibited original oil paintings, metal- and fused-glass wall hangings, watercolors, Chinese art, canvas prints and greeting cards.
VAA Art Scholarship tables were set up in the lobby with donated art, of which guests were offered a chance to win. Proceeds benefited VAA Art Scholarships.
