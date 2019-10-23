Find your roots

Imagine finding out, many years later, that you have seven siblings whom you’ve never met?
With the help of The Villages Genealogical Society, Jerry Steidl, of the Village of Fernandina, discovered just that.
Founded in 1993, the society currently has more than 1,200 members. It hosts workshops and educational programs to help residents in their study of genealogical research.
With multiple special-interest groups within the society, members are able to join together with those who share the same background.
There are groups tailored to a variety of heritages, including Jewish, French Canadian and African American.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.