Find a furry friend

For every home devoid of a furry friend, there is an eager dog waiting to fill the need, and these potential pets are coming to a recreation center near you.
The Meet and Greet Dog Adoption Days are a perfect opportunity to make connections with the dogs who live at Your Humane Society SPCA.
Every third Friday of the month, Your Humane Society SPCA brings a handful of friendly dogs to one of The Villages’ recreation centers. This month’s meet-and-greet will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, located at 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Lane. The next will be Aug. 16 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
