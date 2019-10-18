Field of teams

Teams will be coming from as far away as Texas and Massachusetts this weekend to participate in the annual Villages Championship Softball Tournament.
The tournament is a big draw for out-of-area teams because of the good experience they have in The Villages.
“They love it,” said Danny Jacobs, sports coordinator for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “People love the facilities. They love the venue and think the town is beautiful.
“It’s a team effort putting on a show for them.”
The tournament has not only brought in teams from around the country in past years, it also has brought some former major leaguers to the area, with Ozzie Canseco, Jose Canseco and Dante Bichette taking part in the tournament previously.
