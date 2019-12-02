Festive trees benefit Special Olympics

As you enter the lobby of The Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing, you are immediately greeted with 34 festive trees lit up and decorated in all types of creative ways.
The trees, on display through Thursday, are being auctioned off as part of the Festival of Trees, an annual event that benefits Special Olympics Florida-Sumter County.
At the center of the display is an upside down tree donated by Hairworks Pros in Summerfield. On a tree submitted by Clown Alley 179, there is a whimsical Rudolph pulling eight other famous reindeer and Santa’s sleigh down the tree. Coleman Crossing, a home accessories shop in Coleman, donated a “Wings of Joy” tree featuring a variety of birds. There’s also a tree by The Villages Woodworkers Club covered in wooden ornaments, as well as a tree decorated with numerous mini spice bottles filled with spices from The Spice & Tea Exchange of Brownwood.
