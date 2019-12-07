Festival of trees makes Special Olympics possible

The Festival of Trees, held at Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing each year, is the primary fundraiser for the Special Olympics in Sumter County. The main event, held Thursday, raised about $9,000 through the auction of
36 decorated trees and 15 silent auction items.
Sally Sherman, fundraising and publicity coordinator for Special Olympics Florida-Sumter County, said the night went very well with more than 100 attendees. “The trees were magnificent and the best we’ve seen so far thanks to the unbelievable creativity of people around here,” Sherman said. The organization also received several other donations at the event.
