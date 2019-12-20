Festival of lights

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with The Villages Menorah Lighting on Sunday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
The festival is meant to represent the Jewish community in The Villages and to educate residents on the menorah, said Chalsi Goheen-Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment.
Attendees can expect the telling of the Hanukkah story and lighting of the menorah as well as music, dancing and singing.
“This Jewish ceremony is a great cultural opportunity to experience on the square,” Goheen-Cox said.
The event is from 3 to 4:30 p.m.. It is free and open to the public.
