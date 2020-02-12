Fenney group gathers to paint and hide rocks, enjoy each other’s company and spread messages of love and hope

A simple painted rock might feature a picture, or it might focus on words of inspiration.
By teaming up with the Fenney Rockers, residents can add their own artistic flair to these simple spheres to help bring a little positivity into someone’s life.
“I love the words (on the rocks),” group leader Beverly Spangler said. “It might be a message for someone else who needs it that day.”
The rocks have such phrases as, “You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing,” “Don’t ruffle my fathers; they’re already ruffled enough,” and “I need to slow down and relax.”
Spangler never rehid the rock with the latter phrase.
“It meant something to me,” she said.
The idea of the Fenney Rockers, which meets Friday mornings at Fenney Recreation Center, is to promote kindness and love.
