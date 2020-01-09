Fencing demonstration teaches audience the basics of the sport

Members of The Villages Fencing Club put on an expo Wednesday at Eisenhower Recreation Center for those interested in the sport.
A small audience watched as the club prepared for the showcase, getting dressed in protective clothing and setting up computer equipment that registered hits.
Founder and President Doreen Lowther, of the Village of Poinciana, started the club about five years ago.
“I love fencing and the skill required for it,” she said. “It’s not a willy-nilly hobby you can pick up — it requires discipline.”
Lowther said the sport is about 75% legwork and 25% upper body work, so staying light on your feet is a definite advantage. The group meets twice a week to train and face off against each other.
