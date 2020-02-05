Feel the power of love through music at Savannah

Valentine’s Day may have left by the time The Villages Hometown Band gives its concert, but love’s strength can stretch out for another week.
The band, under the direction of Hugh Wicks, will present “The Power of Love” at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Savannah Center. Tickets are $15, and available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Using a mixture of jazz, rock, classical, Broadway and the Great American Songbook, the resident concert band will cover the theme of love through music.
These songs include “As Time Goes By”; “Someone to Watch Over Me”; the Beatles’s “Michelle”; “Somewhere” from “West Side Story”; “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square”; “Stardust” and “Embraceable You.”
