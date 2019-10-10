Fabric artistry

In the Creative Textile Art group, Karen Deviney and Pam Rappaport were painting muslin fabric using special colored pencils and rubbing alcohol.
Across the room, Linda Walsh Lapinski, of the Village of Glenbrook, showed off some wool purses and bags she made by felting.
Sue Orlove, of the Village of Fenney, was painting shades of ocean blue on a piece of white-on-white fabric with a white swirl pattern. Orlove said she will probably incorporate her painted fabric in a collage as ocean waves.
The group for beginner and intermediate level textile artists meets from 1:30 to 4:20 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Riverbend Recreation Center. It has room for more members, said Deviney, the group founder and resident of the Village of DeSoto.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.