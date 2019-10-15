Eye on the skies

A downpour will wash out a round of golf or a swim in the pool. But rain is prime time for weather watchers.
And these eagle-eyed observers of Mother Nature guide the weather reports that Villagers hear on their community radio station.
WVLG 102.7 FM & 640 AM has a team of about 50 volunteer weather watchers who assist forecasters Dave Towle and Jerry Del Castillo with daily forecasts and monthly climate reports.
Del Castillo, of the Village of Springdale, frequently refers to these volunteers as “the intrepid, daring and unafraid weather watchers” in his forecast emails. He said it’s a compliment to their dedication to weather reporting.
