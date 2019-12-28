Extra Exciting

The greatest game in the history of The Villages High School boys basketball program was played Friday night. The record-setting performance from Ricardo Wright. The late-game heroics from Mike Thornton and Sam Walters. The back-and-forth body blows traded all night long between VHS and Class 4A heavyweight Seffner Christian (Tampa). The most single-game points in VHS history and the most in a game involving the Buffalo ever. And the ear-ringing noise produced by a standing-room-only crowd at the VHS Athletic Center in the second, third and fourth overtimes. Yes, there was a fourth overtime. The Buffalo somehow, some way dug deeper than ever before to will themselves to a 117-114 victory in four overtimes over Seffner, closing the opening round of the sixth annual Battle at The Villages event with its most memorable peformance in tournament history.
