Express your creativity

Carol Warnick isn’t afraid to admit she was desperate to find other creative writers when she moved to the Village of Amelia.
She’s continually in search of inspiration.
“Writing groups improve my discipline to continue writing and give helpful critique,” she said. “It’s also very inspiring to listen to other’s work and style.”
That’s why she joined Writing-Creative in The Villages. Last week was her first time attending the class, and she’s already impressed.
“The moderator makes sure that the session flows well,” she said.
Al Watkins, of the Village of Briar Meadow, moderated the session.
