Experience double the brass Sunday

After Celebration Brass Band walks off the stage on Sunday, Margie Craver and Greg Weber will return when the Brass Band of Central Florida takes its place to perform.
That’s because Craver, who plays tenor horn, and Weber, who plays cornet, are both members of these British-style brass and percussion ensembles.
“We continually improve our playing,” said Craver, of the Village Santiago. “You learn a lot from (both groups).”
Celebration Brass Band, under the direction of Jill Van Syckle, and the BBCF, under the direction of Gareth Pritchard, will give a combined concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at New Covenant United Methodist Church’s Summerhill Campus, 3470 Woodridge Drive.
Tickets are $20, and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
