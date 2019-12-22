Expanding Care

Changes are coming to the area’s health care offerings next year, and Brownwood’s the base for the most noticeable changes.
To start, Wildwood’s first emergency department will open next month across State Road 44 from Brownwood Paddock Square. Then, in the spring, The Villages will gain a massive multi-specialty clinic in the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood down the road.
The developments join The Villages Regional Hospital, recently acquired by University of Florida Health pending final approval, plans to centralize its cardiac care offerings into a new heart center. Primary and specialty care providers also have opened practices and increased staffing throughout the community, such as the eight-clinic, primary-care driven The Villages Health.
A focus on the health care basics like primary care, exercise, nutrition and social engagement is key to healthy aging, said Verena Menec, professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at University of Manitoba.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.