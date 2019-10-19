Exercise your brain

Back when there were no trivia games in the area, about 10 years ago, Joyce Jackson and Bonnie Goodrich were spurred to do something about it.
They brought their own microphone, speakers and homemade questions to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and built Pub Trivia from scratch.
“There was no trivia in The Villages,” said Jackson, of the Village of Virginia Trace.
The duo went from meeting one night a week to three nights a week. Now, Pub Trivia has polished its game and draws about 160 people a night.
Jackson and Goodrich still make up their own questions.
Jana Chronerberry, of the Village of Belvedere, has been with the group since its start and took the reins as president last year.
She is captain of the team Mensa Pauses and is the team authority on sports and current events.
“Some of the later music I’ll know if she gets into the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s,” Chronerberry said.
