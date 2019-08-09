Everyone’s excited on first day of school

Welcome to the first day of school, where you will find children crying for their mothers, teachers eagerly waiting to meet their students and parents learning how to let go. Thursday was the first day of school at The Villages Charter School. Randy McDaniel, director of education for the charter school, said the No. 1 goal is to make sure every student grows academically. “We hope they get their buckets filled with the knowledge they need and have fun along the way,” he said. From a wide-eyed kindergarten student to a motivated senior on her last first day of school to an excited new teacher, the day was filled with memorable moments across campus. For more on the first day of school, please see pages 9 and 10.
