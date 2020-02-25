Everglades clubs provide creative outlet

The opening of Everglades Recreation Center brought new opportunities for clubs to fill the demand for activity in the southern area of the community, including art.
Resident lifestyle clubs at Everglades, like FUNctional Mud and open arts and crafts, are opening their doors to residents who want to try their hand at a new skill, or continue improving as artists.
“A lot of people are going to Everglades wanting to sign up for a pottery club,” FUNctional Mud club leader Pat Bromberek said.
From 1:30 to 5 p.m. March 4, the club, which originally met at Fenney Recreation Center, will open its doors to new members at Everglades. With the new location, Bromberek aims to bring in more members and provide one of the only avenues in The Villages in helping to teach new potters.
