Environmentally conscious Villager works with worms

Some people wrinkle their noses up when Debbie Hale talks about her passion.
But she's seen that reaction many times when telling people she works with worms in her composting process, and she doesn’t mind at all.
“I’ve been messing with worms for about 35 years,” Hale said. “Everybody thinks I’m crazy. They can’t believe I actually like to touch worms.”
The Haciendas of Mission Hills resident was hooked early on composting — long before it was cool. She preferred to reduce her trash by adding things like egg shells and coffee grounds to a compost pile instead of a trash can.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.