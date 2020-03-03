Enrichment Academy offers opportunities to learn & grow

Villagers can explore fun and interesting subjects and sign up for classes at the The Enrichment Academy Learn & Grow Expo set for 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents can meet more than 60 of the instructors and sign up for classes in The Enrichment Academy’s spring/summer semester, which begins April 1. This semester, more than 100 instructors will teach almost 180 courses. Several new aquatic classes, health and wellness, history and travel courses have been added to this semester’s catalog. Online registration is open. Look for the “Click Here to Register Now” icon on the right side of the recreation department’s page on districtgov.org. You also can register by mail, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL 32162, or at any regional recreation center.
