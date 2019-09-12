Enriching experience

Tim McCusker, of the Village of Briar Meadow, tries his hand at the ukulele as his wife Anne McCusker, looks on, during the 2018 Learn and Grow Expo to kick off the semester of the Enrichment Academy at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Today is the day to learn about new opportunities through the Enrichment Academy.

The Learn and Grow Expo will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Instructors will share information about their courses for the fall/winter semester, which runs from October through March.

Residents can start signing up for courses at 9 a.m. today online or at any regional recreation center. Registration for the general public will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday online, at regional recreation centers or by mail to 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL, 32162.

“The courses we offer are designed to enhance your knowledge in a fun, social environment,” said Melanie Sarakinis, recreation manager with the Enrichment Academy.

To register for courses and look at the course catalog, visit districtgov.org/departments/Recreation/enrichment-academy/.

