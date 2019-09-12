Enriching experience

Today is the day to learn about new opportunities through the Enrichment Academy.
The Learn and Grow Expo will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Instructors will share information about their courses for the fall/winter semester, which runs from October through March.
Residents can start signing up for courses at 9 a.m. today online or at any regional recreation center. Registration for the general public will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday online, at regional recreation centers or by mail to 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL, 32162.
“The courses we offer are designed to enhance your knowledge in a fun, social environment,” said Melanie Sarakinis, recreation manager with the Enrichment Academy.
To register for courses and look at the course catalog, visit districtgov.org/departments/Recreation/enrichment-academy/.
