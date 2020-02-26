Enjoy tunes of national and international blues artists

Events are typically largely attended and full of energy when it comes to The Villages Blues Society. Although the group was formed fewer than three years ago, it has rapidly expanded into an entity that brings multiple national and international blues artists to The Villages each month, participates in several charitable efforts and includes around a thousand members. The society’s recreation center events are open to all Villages residents. Tickets and information for all events are available online at thevillagesblues.com The group was started by Mark and Marcia Adams, of the Village Palo Alto, shortly after they moved to The Villages. The Adamses have been following the blues for more than 20 years. Before moving to The Villages, they started their own blues society in Indiana, and it still exists today.
“We lacked volunteers in Indiana, and Mark was still working,” Marcia said. “But we knew in The Villages we’d have the support, and we definitely do.”
The Villages Blues Society is part of The Blues Foundation and is a 501(c)(3) organization.
