Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day festival Friday at Lake Sumter Landing

Put on your lucky green shirt and head to Lake Sumter Landing Market Square for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. The festival features live music and entertainment from stilt walkers and the WeFlip acrobats. “I’m so excited for all things Irish,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment. “The music and dancing, the food like potato pancakes and corned beef and cabbage.” The Byrne Brothers and Sounds of Scotland will perform and the Prime Time Twirlers will dazzle with batons. Vendors include Little Blue Donut, Absofruitly and more. The festival is free. Spanish Springs’ festival is 4:45 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, with a parade from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. For more information on the festivals, go to www.thevillagesentertainment.com.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.