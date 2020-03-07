Enjoy an extra hour of outdoor activities

When Daylight Saving Time arrives on Sunday, we not only move our clocks forward, we also see more sunshine in the evening. Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department said the time change will help residents enjoy an extra hour of The Villages’s outdoor amenities during prime weather time. “Daylight Saving Time allows residents to continue their outside activities in the early evening, the cooler part of the day,” she said. Check www.districtgov.org for locations of various recreation amenities.
