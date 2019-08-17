Engines starting up Sunday for veterans

Sunday morning, the peaceful atmosphere surrounding American Legion Post 347 will be shattered by the deep-throated rumble of exhaust pipes on more than 450 motorcycles starting at once. The riders, some of whom will be coming from 1,200 miles away, will gather to kick off the Legacy Run, a fundraising event that raises more than $1.3 million annually for Legion charities. This year’s ride, the 14th annual Legacy Run, ends at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis five days later. Following the post honor guard bugler’s rousing rendition of reveille, Legion bikers will go “kickstands up” at 7:30 a.m. in a procession led by local law enforcement. The Legacy Run is the final official activity for Al Varrone, who finished his second year as post commander in July. He was invited to lead the run on a motorcycle but has decided to be in the advance team. He and his wife, Joyce, will make the drive in their van ahead of the entourage.
