Electrified Ride

Gary Klein wanted to see what sort of interest there would be in an electric bike group in The Villages.
He expected only a handful of people at The Villages eBike Club’s first meeting Jan. 16, but about 40 showed up.
“The meeting was successful just by the number of enthusiasts that showed up, mostly by word of mouth,” Klein said. “It was also successful because it gave these e-bike riders a sense of community. The club will clearly grow as more riders hear about it.”
E-bikes are battery-powered bicycles that assist riders with pedaling as much or as little as the person decides. Klein is looking for other e-bike enthusiasts in the community to join the new club.
In trying to recover from a severed Achilles tendon and knee problems in New York, Klein’s doctor prescribed riding a bike for exercise. So Klein bought a Cannondale bicycle and started riding.
