Eight brothers boast years of military service

Veterans Day is especially poignant for brothers David and Clair Auchey.
The residents of the Village Santo Domingo, along with their six other brothers, have served more than 100 years combined in the military.
James Auchey served in the Air Force from 1955-75; Donald Auchey served in the Air Force from 1958-61; Larry Auchey served in the Air Force from 1958-62; Ronald Auchey served in the Navy from 1959-62; Richard Auchey served in the Navy from 1969-72; Steve Auchey served in the Air Force from 1978-2007; Clair Auchey served in the Navy from 1964-88; and David Auchey served in the Army for 10 years, then another 10 in the Army Reserve.
Their service took them all over the world, including to Vietnam, Kuwait, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Japan.
