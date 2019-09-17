East Coast Bouncers bring home the gold

Summer is winding down, but members of the East Coast Bouncers are still basking in the glory of their gold-medal feat from June on the national stage.
The women’s basketball team earned gold at the 2019 National Senior Games in New Mexico earlier this summer, claiming the top prize over other women’s 75+ teams from around the country in the 3-on-3 half-court competition.
The East Coast Bouncers, whose roster includes Villages residents Julie Bradley, Sharon Swensen, Beth Quesnel and Jeanne Angleberger, defeated the Michigan Spirits 75+, 23-19, in the final game of the Women’s 75+ Gold Division tournament to become champions.
“Everybody was so exited, and the people who watched us were so excited, and all our friends were so excited — and so were we,” said Quesnel, of the Village of Charlotte. “It’s hard to put all those things into words.”
