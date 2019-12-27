Earn your belt with the Karate for Life Club

They may never have to use self-defense, but at least those in the Karate for Life Club beginners class will know what to do should danger present itself.
The beginner karate class meets at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays at Laurel Manor Recreation Center and is open to any resident with or without karate experience. The beginner class practices Shorei-Kempo karate, a style of Okinawan karate.
“We teach them all of the basic stances, blocks, punches, kicks, some ground-closing or ground-lengthening techniques to move in on an opponent or away from an opponent,” said Ron Resseguie, class instructor and a Village of Collier resident. “And then four katas, or forms — some styles will call them forms — which are prearranged forms, similar to a line dance, each one has a pattern and in those patterns you’re teaching the beginning student how to move in a stance into another stance, from one stance to another stance, with a kick, a punch, a block, a strike. Every kata, each move, is an offensive or a defensive move. Some of them are hidden moves that the average person wouldn’t see, unless they’re a martial artist.”
Robin Phillips, of the Village Del Mar, compared learning karate to that of Argentine tango.
“It tweaks the brain to think right, left, backward, forward, side. I just find it a well-rounded activity that doesn’t require a partner,” Phillips said. “You can just learn the dance steps. It’s more than a dance, but it’s similar. ... It just happens to be martial art routine.”
