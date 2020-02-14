E-Flyers enjoy friendly skies without leaving the ground

Look to the sky most mornings over the The Villages Polo Club and you might think you’re waiting for a plane at LaGuardia. The Villages E-Flyers Model Airplane Club meets at the club Monday through Friday mornings. Members bring model planes, big and small, to give them the thrill of being pilots without leaving the ground. Just because the planes are small doesn’t mean there isn’t a fair amount of skill required to keep them in the air, however. “We’ve had 747 pilots belong to the club and they say these are harder to fly than the big planes,” said Ron Kaminski, of the Village of Fernandina, president of the E-Flyers. When a plane is being flown away from the pilot, it’s easy to remember what to do. Push the joystick on the controller right to go right, push it left to go left. The trick is that when a plane is being flown toward the pilot, he or she must remember to push the joystick the opposite direction. That is, when a pilot wants to fly to his or her left, the stick is pushed to the right.
