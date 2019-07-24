Dynamic dogs run away to the circus

Finn Zientara couldn’t wait to see the dogs at the circus. It was a Camp Villages event the 6-year-old had looked forward to all summer. On Monday, Finn and about 40 other children gathered at La Hacienda Recreation Center for the Camp Villages Dynamic Dog Traveling Circus. Camp Villages, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their grandchildren. The 19th Camp Villages summer program runs through Aug. 9. Monday’s event, put on by the Dynamic Dog Club of The Villages, featured pets and their owners in costume, performing a variety of tricks. As they waited for the show to start, many children talked excitedly with family members about the tricks they hoped to see.
