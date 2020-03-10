Drum circle resonates with camaraderie, peace and joy

What Jacki Rose loves most about playing her Djembe drum is the connection it helps her feel with others. Besides the vibration of the drum syncing with the other instruments in her drum circle group, she enjoys the socialization. “It’s a connection thing,” said the Village of Lynnhaven resident. The 10-year-old drum circle, now named Chillax, is coordinated by Rose and Barb McManus, of the Village of St. Charles. And it’s not just drums they play at the gazebo next to the playground at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. McManus recently purchased a Native American flute to play with the group to add another layer of sound. She also brings a wind chime to the ensemble. “I hung it on a thing at the gazebo and let the wind play with us,” she said.
