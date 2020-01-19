Dream Machine

In The Villages’ growing entertainment universe, no sooner does one curtain fall than another rises.
Here, The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol and Savannah Center marked more than 500 curtain calls last year.
Here, dinner and dancing to live bands have residents bustling into a busy supper club nightly.
Here, movie theaters on three town squares host midnight showings of hot releases, Broadway shows and Metropolitan Opera performances alike.
And here, a network of about 100 performing groups provide live entertainment on three town squares every single day of the year — at no cost to patrons.
It’s a massive arts apparatus that’s come a long way in the nearly 30 years since bands first performed under a red and white leaky tent on the east side of U.S. Highway 27/441, surrounded by construction zones.
