Drama company teaches multiple facets of theater

George DelMonte wanted to start a theater group in The Villages specifically designed for novice and beginner-level actors. So he enlisted the help of James Waelti and Barry Corlew. “We felt that, although there were several wonderful production companies here, there really wasn’t one specializing in training or a learning experience for those wanting to learn more about the theater,” said Waelti, of the Village of Liberty Park. “That was the motivation.” The three Villagers founded the Drama Company in August. Today it includes about 80 members. The group meets at 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Truman Recreation Center. At the meetings, attendees are given acting exercises, scenes to perform and are asked to try improvisational scenarios. The group has learned about auditioning, memorizing lines, stage blocking and more facets of theater and acting.
