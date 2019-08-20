Dragon boat athlete celebrates 80

Penny Hovis, 80, isn’t ready to stow away her paddle.
At least, not until her body tells her to.
“I haven’t gotten my pink slip, so I’ll keep going,” said Hovis, a member of the Silver Dragons dragon boat team.
The Freedom Pointe resident is the oldest member of the Silver Dragons, just weeks removed from celebrating her 80th birthday. Yet she continues to perfect her strokes during practices at Lake Sumter and Lake Miona and demonstrate her skills at dragon boat competitions.
“When you make the obligation, it forces you to show up,” said Hovis, who joined the team about five years ago. “A lot of days, you think, ‘Oh geez, I really don’t want to do this.’ But you do it, and you always feel better afterward.”
