Down to the line

College fan clubs have been in high spirits for more than a week as they donate to the College Colors Food Drive. Participation in the friendly competition this year has been strong, according to Chelsea McLain, marketing and magazine manager of The Villages Media Group and coordinator of the drive. “Up to this point, I’ve been amazed. I can’t wait to see what the final two days will bring,” she said. Donations are accepted until noon Thursday at two Bealls stores: 3659 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, and 13687 U.S. Highway 27/441, Lady Lake. Boxed or bagged donations must be tagged with donation tickets. Anyone can contribute. The drive is sponsored by Bealls and provided by The Villages Daily Sun.
