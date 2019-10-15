Donor wants kids to aim for the sky

Teachers prepare their students to be shining stars, and Phil Rosenberg is passionate about inspiring students to shine even brighter. Rosenberg, of Weirsdale, is donating telescopes for students to use through his “One Hundred Telescope Project.” In addition to donations to Brevard Academy in North Carolina and College of Central Florida in Ocala, he has donated telescopes to schools across Marion County. He donated the 16th telescope on Monday to The Villages Charter Middle School, making it his first donation in Sumter County. “The idea is to create an environment where every child gets to say ‘Wow,’” Rosenberg told seven science teachers at the school as he presented the telescope to them. “Without an instrument like this, the world is very different.”
