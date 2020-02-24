Dollars for Scholars puts on dancing shoes to help local students

Four local couples took their talents to the dance floor to help a local nonprofit raise money to provide scholarships for students in need.
The Villages Dollars for Scholars, which raises money for scholarships for students at Wildwood Middle High School and The Villages Charter School, hosted its fourth annual “Dancing with Our Stars” event Thursday at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
At the sold-out event, four couples competed in “Dancing with the Stars”-style contest, performing two dances each in front of a panel of judges and a crowd.
J.R. “Jim” Zurak, the executive producer for Dollars for Scholars, said he hoped it was an evening filled with fun and enjoyment.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.