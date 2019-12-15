Dog’s-eye view

In The Villages, you’ll find a growing number of labors of puppy love. Dog parks have nearly doubled in America’s communities since 2009. As this trend unfolded amid a nationwide growth in dog ownership, The Villages positioned itself at the forefront of the building frenzy. Villagers live in a community with more dog parks per capita than any of Florida’s major cities. The Villages has at least one dog park for each region: Mulberry in the Marion County area, Paradise near Spanish Springs, Brinson/Perry near Lake Sumter Landing, Atlas Canine Park near Brownwood, and Dudley and Rupert canine parks in the south Sumter County area. “Having dog parks provides a way for residents to share their dogs with other dog owners,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, when asked about
These locations help connect residents and their dogs together. Moments, memories and positive interactions are our goals."
