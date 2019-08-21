Dog owners learn to lead

“Paws up,” said Tammy Smith and Bailey obediently placed his front paws on the skateboard.
The dog trainer held a treat above the board, which encouraged the 3-year-old Maltese shih tzu mix to climb up and eventually push. Bailey was one of a half-dozen dogs training as a group Thursday morning at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Smith, owner of Be The Leader of the Pack, has been a dog trainer for five years. She offers individual lessons and group classes, from basic obedience to behavioral training to agility. Her next group series in basic and advanced agility starts Sept. 15 and will continue for six weeks.
