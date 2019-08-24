Dog club supporting Open-heart surgery

Marty Riefs listened to Bentley’s breathing as he slept. The Cavalier King Charles spaniel was breathing twice the average number of breaths the dog should be breathing at rest, so Riefs took him to Gainesville for a checkup where he got his diagnosis. Bentley is one of an estimated 6 million to 7 million dogs in the U.S. affected by degenerative mitral valve disease, a condition the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine plans to start correcting in dogs with open-heart surgery next year in the first fully functional mitral valve repair program of its kind in the country. “It’s the most common heart disease we deal with affecting probably 75% of the cases that we see,” said Dr. Simon Swift, a clinical associate professor of UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “It’s the leading cause of death in smaller breeds, such as the Cavalier King Charles spaniel.”
