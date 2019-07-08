Display of creativity

Steve Lang will have dirty hands at Saturday’s Villages Art League Summer Art Festival.
“I will be working in clay so people will see what it’s like,” Lang said of the decision to not only display some of his finished work but also to demonstrate the art of sculpting.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Miona Recreation Center, 1526 Buena Vista Blvd.
Even during summer months, when the expectation might be a poor turnout, the VAL Art Festival is well attended, said Lisa Melcher of The Village of Collier.
The amazing results of creative hands is something people want to see year-round.
