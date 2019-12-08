Diminutive but deadly, Villager recalls ‘The Bulge’

Manuel Freitas is a diminutive man, but is quick to let you know he is a fighter.
Freitas, 95, was one of 15 children, living in New Bedford, Massachusetts, when he was drafted into the military.
His two older and taller brothers were already fighting in World War II, so his mother did not want him to go. At one time, he wanted to volunteer but his mother needed him at home.
Still, he went for his physical when he got his infamous letter from Uncle Sam inviting him to the dance in 1943.
When he was being weighed and measured for his induction into the Army, the soldier taking his measurements called out 5 feet, 2 inches and 115 pounds. That’s where his problems began.
