Die-Hard baseball fans maintain lively family rivalry

Julie Phillips will don her New York Yankees T-shirt and hat when she roots for the Houston Astros during the World Series this week.
Phillips is a die-hard Yankees fan, but her husband, Todd, is an Astros fan. The Village of Country Club Hills couple enjoyed their friendly rivalry last week while they cheered for their teams during the American League Championship Series.
Julie works as recreation supervisor at Chatham Recreation Center, and Todd is recreation supervisor at El Santiago Recreation Center. After work, the two changed into their teams’ colors and watched the games from their recliners at home.
“I dressed from head to toe — Yankees hat, T-shirt all the way to my Yankees sandals,” Julie said.
Todd was happy with the Astros’ win during the sixth game Saturday to wrap up the 4-2 series victory.
