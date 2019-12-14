Decluttering Memories

If you’re looking for a way to present holiday memories and photographs, there’s an opportunity for you in The Villages.
My Memories Digital Scrapbooking workshop is a group in which members work digitally to save space and costs on paper pages and materials.
The group is open to new members, and leader Linda Manson encourages anyone interested to join.
“It’s a unique way to tell the story with words and pictures about your holidays with your family,” she said.
The Village of Duval resident said anyone can learn the My Memories Suite, the user-friendly program she teaches with.
She encourages those interested to visit the free class and learn some new design skills. Some leave their created layouts in the digital format and others print out pages to form a book.
“You can make your pages as simple or as detailed as you like because it’s your page,” Manson said.
What she and others like about creating digital albums instead of the physical ones is the savings on supplies and room needed to work.
