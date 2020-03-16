Deadline nears to honor veterans
Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Residents can honor or memorialize loved ones who have served in one of the branches of the United States Armed Forces with a brick to be placed at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages. Residents have until March 31 to purchase a memorial brick for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the park. Order forms are available on districtgov.org. For additional information or order forms, call 352-753-4508 or visit districtgov.org.

Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.