Deadline nears to honor veterans

Residents can honor or memorialize loved ones who have served in one of the branches of the United States Armed Forces with a brick to be placed at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages. Residents have until March 31 to purchase a memorial brick for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the park. Order forms are available on districtgov.org. For additional information or order forms, call 352-753-4508 or visit districtgov.org.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.