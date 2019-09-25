Danny Kaye tribute show brings back happy times

A tinkle of piano keys and a burst of “Life Could Not Better Be” performed by singer and actor Wesley Slade began an animated Danny Kaye tribute performance at 7 p.m. on the dot Tuesday in the lobby of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Audience members clutching drinks lounged on couches and armchairs in the lobby where the concert was held, and it was good that they were seated so comfortably, because they were in for a wild ride.
“I was raised on classic old Hollywood pictures,” said the energetic Slade at the beginning of the show. “My dad instilled this in me. As I got older, I gravitated toward Danny Kaye. I thought he was like a human cartoon.”
Many audience members shared Slade’s admiration for the iconic performer.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.